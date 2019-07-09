BJP is power-hungry, says Congress

Accusing BJP leaders of carrying out horse-trading in Karnataka, Congress workers staged a protest in front of Gandhi Mantapa in Madikeri on Tuesday.

Taking out a protest rally from Gandhi Maidan to General Thimayya Circle, they shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa.

District Congress Committee president K K Manjunath Kumar said that B S Yeddyurappa was power-hungry and was purchasing MLAs from Congress and JD(S).

“The BJP is insulting democracy. Why are MLAs from Congress confined to a resort?” Manjunath asked.

People of the country know how the BJP ruled the state under Yeddyurappa’s leadership. The state saw three chief ministers during the BJP regime, he said.

Congress leaders V P Shashidhar, Nandakumar, Surayya Abrar, Tennira Maina, K P Chandrakala, T P Ramesh, Abdul Razaq, Appu Ravindra, Suresh and Chummi Devaiah took part in the protest.

In Chikkamagaluru

There was a similar protest at Chikkamagaluru. The Congress party workers charged that the BJP was murdering democracy by attempting to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

They took out a procession from taluk office to Hanumanthappa circle.

DCC President Dr D L Vijayakumar said, “The BJP government has been trying to destabilise the coalition government in the state. All attempts are being made to topple the coalition government.”

Former MLC Gayathri Shanthe Gowda urged Congress-JD(S) MLAs to withdraw their resignation and work for the development of their constituencies in the next four years.