BJP launches helpline for Karnataka

To help people of Karnataka during the lockdown, BJP state unit has launched a helpline - ‘BJP Karnataka COVID-19’ with a common phone number - 080-68324040.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel launched the helpline in the city on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said that people can seek help, food packets, meals, health service, medicine, doctor and others by calling the helpline.

“When the helpline receives a call, the information collected will be passed on to the district, taluk and then to the ward-level BJP units for taking action,” Kateel said.

In addition to the helpline number, people can seek help through WhatsApp number 8722557733 and Facebook account ‘BJP Karnataka SMIT Cell’ and twitter account ‘#BJPKarCOVIDHelp.’

A drive to prepare masks at home was also launched by the party on the occasion. Once the masks are ready, it will be distributed among the needy.

He said that BJP workers had been asked to make atleast 100 people in each booth to contribute Rs 100 each to PM Cares Fund through BHIM App. No cash will be collected by the workers, he clarified.

Grocery kits

In a separate programme, Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said that 10,000 grocery kits would be distributed among the needy in Mangalore South Assembly constituency.

Already, a few kits have been distributed. Each kit will have 5 kgs of rice, tur dal, edibile oil, sugar, tooth paste, soap and pulses. About 50 volunteers are engaged in preparing the kit and distributing it among the needy. As many as 15,000 masks will also be distributed within two days, the MLA declared.