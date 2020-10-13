BJP should prove allegation against me: Mithun Rai

“The BJP leaders have been stating that I have insulted Nath tradition and Jogi community members. If BJP leaders prove that I have insulted Nath tradition, I am ready to retire from active politics and to give my life as well,” said District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai.

He was speaking during a protest organised to condemn the Hathras gang-rape incident at Puttur on Monday.

“I have great respect for the Nath tradition and Jogi community. However, the BJP has been levelling allegations against me. I will continue my fight till the Hathras rape victim gets justice and Yogi Adityanath tenders resignation from the post of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister,” said Rai.

Former MLA Shakunthala Shetty said women are facing harassment in the country.