BJP will win all 15 seats in by-election, says DVS

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said that the BJP would win all 15 seats in the by-election in Karnataka. The BJP had made preparations for winning the election from the time it formed the government in the state, he added.

He told mediapersons here, that the people had voted for the BJP during the Parliament election. “The BJP will win the by-election.”

Reacting to disqualification of MLAs, he said, “There is still time to file nominations. The Supreme Court will hear the case on Monday. The case is likely to be disposed within a day. The disqualified MLAs will join the BJP. If they are committed to the party, then they will be fielded by BJP,” he clarified.