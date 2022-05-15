body of man exhumed

The body of a 31-year-old man was exhumed from a burial ground in Udupi on Saturday after the Punjab police sought a sample for DNA analysis, in order to ascertain the identity of a deceased person, in connection with a case.

Malpe police had found an unidentified body of a man in December 2020. As no one had come to claim the body, it was buried at Beedinagudde and a case of unnatural death was registered. The deceased was suspected to be one Tejinder Singh.

Punjab police, who were investigating a kidnap case, found that the physical details of a man who had died in Udupi in December 2020, had matched with that of a man whom they had been searching for.

The police who found the youth's photograph in the police station had matched the photograph in their possession.

After the formalities, the body was exhumed in the presence of officials, for conducting DNA analysis.