Bountiful rain: Highway develops cracks

The unyielding showers in Kodagu district for the last few days took a toll on the Madikeri-Somwarpet state highway. The road has developed cracks at Hattihole and the movement of heavy-laden vehicles has been banned.

On the other hand, the soil has caved in by the side of National Highway 275 between Madikeri and Sampaje at Katakeri and there is a threat of the collapse of the highway.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan and engineers visited the spot and inspected the road.

Though the intensity of the rain had receded in Kodagu district on Saturday, the water level in River Cauvery at Kushalnagar and Siddapura has not declined.

Meanwhile, the water level in Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala has declined and the movement of vehicles on Ayyangeri Road has commenced.

Bridge underwater

The old bridge at Balele and Nittur continued to remain underwater. As a result, tracts of paddy fields, coffee, arecanut and banana plantations situated on the banks of the river have remained inundated.

River Lakshmanatheertha continues to remain flooded in Harihara, Kanoor, Kottageri, Jagale, Mallur and other areas.

As more water from the Harangi reservoir was released into the river, the residents of Sai Layout and Kuvempu Layout in Kushalnagar are facing the threat of flood. River Cauvery in Koodige is flowing in spate.

Virajpet and the surrounding areas have experienced bountiful showers since Friday night. The water level in Cauvery has increased drastically at Bhethri.

Arji, Ramanagara, Heggala, Bittangala, Makutta, Kakotuparambu, Ontiyangadi, Ammathi, Kavadi and surrounding villages experienced good rain.

The floodwater on Murnad-Napoklu Road, Kakkabbe-Igguthappa Temple Road, Kakkabbe-Painari Dargah Road and Yadapala-Kadanga Road has receded and the movement of vehicles has commenced.

A landslide has occurred behind the house of farmer N Udayshankar in Napoklu. The same place had witnessed a massive landslide two years ago.

Several houses have been damaged in Shanivarasanthe and Kodlipete hoblis.

The villagers have urged the district administration to provide rehabilitation facilities to those who have lost their houses in Hampapura.

A transformer has also been damaged in Neegunda in the Kodlipete area and it has affected the supply of water for the last three days.

Shanthalli in Kodagu district received the highest rainfall with 11 cm, followed by Bhagamandala at 10 cm, Srimangala at 8.4 cm and Madikeri at 7.8 cm.

Reservoir level

The water level in the Harangi reservoir stood at 2,854.37 feet against the maximum capacity of 2,859 feet.

The inflow of water to the dam is 15,206 cusecs, while the outflow is 15,246 cusecs.