Buses to Kasargod resumes from Dakshina Kannada

The Dakshina Kannada district administration has allowed operation of buses between Mangaluru and Kasaragod from Monday.
The bus service had remained suspended since the imposition of lockdown in April.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said those who are travelling in buses should have availed at least one dose of vaccine or should produce RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours.
Bus conductors should ensure that passengers adhere to the conditions laid down by the district administration. The passengers should mandatorily wear face masks, he said.
A large number of people travel from Kasaragod to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada for education, employment and other works every day.
After the bus services resumed in Dakshina Kannada district from July 1, the KSRTC buses were operating only till the border at Talapady.
