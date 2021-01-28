Call to rename Mangaluru station after George Fernandes

Calls to rename Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after late Minister George Fernandes

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 11:15 ist
Former Union Minister George Fernandes. Credit: PTI File Photo

The parishioners of the St Francis Xavier Church in Bejai on Thursday urged the authorities to rename Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after late Union Minister George Fernandes in recognition of his contributions to the development of the Konkan Railway.

In addition to that, they also urged the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to name the road between Mangaluru City Corporation and Bejai Church Circle after him.

The call comes as they prepare to commemorate the second death anniversary of Fernandes on January 29.

“Prayers will be offered at Bejai church at 5 pm. Later, a meeting will be held near his grave at 5.45 pm. A condolence meeting will be held at Church hall in Bejai from
6 pm to 7 pm,” Parish Priest Dr J B Saldanha told reporters on Wednesday.

The parishioners will also identify and honour leaders from different communities on the occasion.

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Mangalore Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Fernandes's brother Michael Fernandes, Mayor Diwakar, and others will take part in the event.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
George Fernandes

What's Brewing

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

This new supercomputer will be among world's fastest

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

'HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series'

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Genetic link between diabetes and heart issues

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

Zebrafish: Science’s beloved ‘model’ organism

 