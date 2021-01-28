Calls to rename Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after late Minister George Fernandes

The parishioners of the St Francis Xavier Church in Bejai on Thursday urged the authorities to rename Mangaluru Junction Railway Station after late Union Minister George Fernandes in recognition of his contributions to the development of the Konkan Railway.

In addition to that, they also urged the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to name the road between Mangaluru City Corporation and Bejai Church Circle after him.

The call comes as they prepare to commemorate the second death anniversary of Fernandes on January 29.

“Prayers will be offered at Bejai church at 5 pm. Later, a meeting will be held near his grave at 5.45 pm. A condolence meeting will be held at Church hall in Bejai from

6 pm to 7 pm,” Parish Priest Dr J B Saldanha told reporters on Wednesday.

The parishioners will also identify and honour leaders from different communities on the occasion.

Bishop Emeritus of the Diocese of Mangalore Rev Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Fernandes's brother Michael Fernandes, Mayor Diwakar, and others will take part in the event.