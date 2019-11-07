Candidates woo voters through social media

With just a few days left for election to the council of the Mangaluru City Corporation, candidates have been reaching out to voters through social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Social media had become channels of communication of sorts for candidates during election campaigns. Platforms like Facebook and Twitter enable candidates to directly reach out to voters, seek support and create a public opinion in favour of their candidature.

On Facebook, a number of videos were used to highlight the achievement of the candidates. Further, photographs and videos of the candidates filing nomination papers and their door-to-door campaigns were posted.

Fresh faces from the Congress, the BJP and the CPM are promising to strive for the development of their respective wards. Former corporators, who had served the council in the last term, are highlighting the development works like drainage initiated by them. They are seeking votes in order to complete the pending works too.

The BJP took a dig at the introduction of property cards that has caused severe hardship to property owners. Followers of the candidates leverage their presence online and share posts of their favoured political parties.

The CPM candidates have been highlighting on how they had been objecting to the hike in water tariff. The candidates also highlight their efforts like protesting against irregular water supply and playing a role in getting a KSRTC bus to the Bajal area.

The tweet of legislator Dr Y Bharath Shetty refers to the Congress manifesto of 2013 and declares, “After being in power in MCC for 5 years, the delivery of promises is almost NIL. And situation got worse under Congress administration. This election, let’s strive to work for betterment of MCC.”

Meanwhile, the MCC Civic Group members have been creating awareness among voters to vote for candidates who signed an affidavit promising to set up ward committees and area sabhas. It has been seeking people’s participation in the development of Mangaluru, through WhatsApp messages and Facebook posts as well.