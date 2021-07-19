Candlelight protest held

Kodagu district Roman Catholic Association staged a candlelight protest demanding the arrest of those responsible for the death of Roy D'Souza of Virajpet.

The protesters urged the government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Roy D'Souza.

The members of the association staged a protest at St Antony School hall in Suntikoppa.

The protesters alleged that Roy died following an assault by the police at Virajpet police station.

The CID is probing the incident. The erring police personnel should be arrested immediately, they demanded.

Association president S M D'Silva, general secretary and others were present.