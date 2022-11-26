Car catches fire in Mangaluru

Car catches fire in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 26 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2022, 15:45 ist
A car which caught fire at Balmatta in Mangaluru. Credit: DH photo

A parked car caught fire at Balmatta in Mangaluru on Saturday noon.

The car engine and battery has been damaged in the mishap. It is suspected that a short circuit caused the mishap. Fire was doused immediately, sources said. 

Rifad from Mangaluru said, “we were having juice at a juice outlet in Balmatta. The engine was on. Suddenly, smoke started coming out from the front portion of the car."

The car was purchased seven years ago. Traffic ACP Geetha and other officials visited the spot.

