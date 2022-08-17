Case booked for obstructing cultural programme in Mangaluru

The Bajpe Police booked a case against the people accused of obstructing an Independence Day cultural programme organised at the Gurupura Gram Panchayat on Monday.

In a complaint, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Aboobakkar said that students from a local school had displayed a photograph of V D Savarkar along with those of other freedom fighters during the cultural programme. A K Riyaz, Mansoor, Ashraf, Shahiq and others who were watching questioned the presence of the photo and disrupted the programme. They then reportedly entered into a heated argument.

Later, the teacher of the school tendered an apology to resolve the issue. In his complaint, the PDO sought action against those who obstructed the government programme.

The police booked a case under IPC Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

Gurupura Gram Panchayat President Yashawantha Kumar Shetty said that when students showed the Savarkar photo, some SDPI-supported members raised objections, which led to a heated exchange of words.

Mangalore City North Mandala's BJP workers staged a protest on Tuesday condemning the incident and demanded action against the SDPI-supported members in the Gram Panchayat who caused the disruption.

BJP district unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri also condemned the incident and said the true colours of the SDPI had come to light.