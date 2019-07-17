Caste factor: Marriage called off at last minute

A marriage ceremony that was being held at the marriage hall of a temple in Harihara Pallathadka, near Subrahmanya, in Sullia taluk was called off at the last minute owing to the change in castes of groom and bride.

The marriage of a groom from Okkaliga community from Periyapatna was fixed with a bride from Mugera community hailing from a village in Uppinangady. The family members of the groom had reached the marriage hall on July 9 and the marriage was scheduled on July 10. Around 300 people had gathered for the wedding.

On noticing the marriage rituals followed just a few minutes before tying the nuptial knot, the family members of the groom had questioned over caste of the bride. Later, family members of the both groom and the bride discussed and decided to call off the marriage.

The manager of the Kalyana Mantapa said, “When both the parties decided to call off the mariage, I informed Subrahmanya police station. Later, the family members visited police station and gave an explanation for calling off the marriage.”

It was said that both the bride and groom families were not aware of each others castes.

The youth from Periyapatna had attended a marriage in Uppinangady recently. He had met a marriage broker at the marriage and had appealed to him to search for a girl for him to marry. Accordingly, the broker had shown a girl who had attended the marriage. Later, both spoke to each other and agreed for marriage. Even the family members too had met and arranged the marriage. The groom’s family had thought that the bride was hailing from the same community.

When the marriage was called off, family members of both groom and bride had an argument with the marriage broker and demanded the commission amount to be returned to them.