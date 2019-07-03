Cattle trafficking: Hindu outfits stage protest

Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagarana Vedike and Bajrang Dal staged protests against rampant cattle trafficking across the district on Wednesday.

Bajrang Dal Convener Dinesh Mendon, who submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner through tahsildar, said in the past many memoranda had been submitted to superintendent of police and deputy commissioner to take stringent action against cattle lifters.

“However, it has not evoked any response.”

In Byndoor, a farmer’s family was threatened with lethal weapons by the cattle lifters.

However, members of Sangh Parivar who had intercepted a vehicle transporting cattle in an inhumane manner were arrested by police, Mendon said.

‘’If illegal slaughterhouses continue to operate in the coastal districts, the Sangh Parivar will be forced to take law into its hands and we should not be held responsible if communal clashes flares up in the region,” he warned.

Sharan Pumpwell, divisional secretary, VHP-Mangaluru, said that cattle trafficking incidents were reported from places like Byndoor, Ullal, Venur, Sullia, Surathkal and right wing activists would not tolerate such incidents anymore.

He welcomed Mangaluru commissioner of police’s initiative to form a separate team to prevent illegal cattle trafficking.

“Udupi SP can take cues from such initiative,” he advised. Sharan also said that cattle conservation commission should be set up by the government in every district.

VHP Udupi City unit President Santhosh Kumar Bolje, VHP Udupi district unit Vice President Suprabha Acharya and others were present.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held similar protests in all the taluk headquarters in Udupi district on Wednesday and submitted memoranda

to deputy commissioner through the tahsildars of their taluks.

The activists shouted slogans against cattle trafficking incidents.