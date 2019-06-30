Centuries old public well caves in at Hiriyadka

A public well has caved in near Hiriyadka bus stand on Friday evening.

The well, which the local people claimed was in exsistence for more than 200 years now, was 30-ft deep and a source of drinking water for local residents and shopkeepers.

The incident occurred even as the people around the well watched in disbelief. As it was not raining heavily, the caving in of the well has shocked many.

The officials swung into the action by restricting the movement of people around the well.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, who visited the spot, told the officials to dump soil and close it forever to avoid any further danger. Following his directions, the well was closed within an hour.

Kurdekar said the rings inside the well, which were about five feet below the ground, had collapsed three days ago. But the platform of well collapsed suddenly on Friday.

The well belongs to Bommarabettu gram panchayat and the panchayat will take a decision on digging a new well for the benefit of the people, he said.

"Luckily, no one was either drawing water or standing near the well when the incident occurred. So a major mishap was averted," he said.

As the well was located by the side of NH 169 A, a decision was taken to close it in order to avoid any such incidents in the future, Kurdekar said.

Local residents said the well had never gone dry even during the peak of summer. The officials said about 15 truckloads of soil was dumped in order to close the well.