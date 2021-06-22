CESC restores 95% of defunct power lines in Suntikoppa

CESC restores 95% of defunct power lines in Suntikoppa

  Jun 22 2021
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 19:05 ist
CESC personnel engage in power restoration work in Suntikoppa hobli.

Due to heavy rain and gusty wind, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Ltd (CESC) has suffered losses to the tune of several lakhs of rupees in Suntikoppa hobli, said CESC junior engineer Jaideep.

The branches of trees are falling on the electricity wires, causing disruptions in the power supply. Electricity poles too have collapsed due to strong wind.

Amid staff shortage and the rain, the CESC personnel have been carrying out power restoration works, as many villages in the region are hit by disruption in power supply.

About 95% of the restoration works are done. Additional personnel have been deployed from Madikeri.

The official said that several precautionary measures were taken by the department before the rainy season. Therefore, the amount of damage was considerably less.

As many as 25 electricity poles and five transformers have been damaged in the villages in Suntikoppa hobli limits. Also, several electricity wires have snapped. The total damages so far amount to Rs 6 lakh.

