Change in train service

Due to non-interlocking work between Wadsinge and Balwani stations in Wadi-Solapur section in Central Railway, there will be changes in train services.

The service of Train No 16340 Nagercoil -Mumbai CSMT Express journey commencing on August 19 and 20 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 16339 Mumbai CSMT - Nagercoil Express journey commencing on August 21 and 22 is cancelled.

The service of Train No 16340 Nagercoil - Mumbai Central Express journey commencing on August 21 and 23 will be diverted to run via Madurai, Dindigul, Pollachi, Palakkad, Shoranur, Thokur, Roha, Panvel.

The service of Train No 16339 Mumbai central to Nagercoil Express journey commencing on August 23 will be diverted to run via Panvel, Roha, Thokur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Pollachi, Dindigul, Madurai.

The service of Train No 16858 Mangaluru Central- Puducherry Weekly Express journey commencing on August 18 will be diverted to run via Palakkad Junction, Podanur, Pollachi, Dindigul, Trichy, Vridhachallam and Villupuram.