Chasm in Brahmagiri Hill worries residents

The Brahmagiri Hill has developed chasms at several locations. These chasms have created a panic among people in the vicinity as the hill is attached to Talacauvery, the origin of River Cauvery.

The residents are of the opinion that the move by the Forest department to use excavators on the Brahmagiri hillock has resulted in chasms.

In 2014, the office-bearers of Kaveri Hitarakshana Samiti had requested the prime minister to take measures for afforestation in Brahmagiri hilly range.

Responding to the plea, the Central government had directed the Forest department to do the needful. Accordingly, the Forest department had dug pits and had planted saplings using heavy machinery. This has caused the loosening of the soil layer on the hilly range, further resulting in chasm, due to the pressure mounted by the heavy vehicles.

Caving in of roads on the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery Road is a common scene during every rainy season. The sides of the road developed cracks and incessant rains this year have worsened the situation, causing the hill to crack at various places.

Kodagu district Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has visited Talacauvery and has inspected the condition of Brahmagiri hills.