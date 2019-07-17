Check dumping of meat waste: Locals

The district administration should take measures to check the dumping of leftover meat waste in Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri Temple premises in Chikkamagaluru taluk, demanded locals.

In a memorandum submitted to Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, locals Guruvesh, Mallesh and Ramesh said that there has been a rise in tourists visiting Mullayyanagiri and Seethalayyanagiri.

Tourists get food and liquor and dump the waste near the temple. The dumping of waste is affecting the sanctity of the temple. The district administration should initiate measures to protect the sanctity of the temple, they demanded.

They also urged the district administration to check the tourist vehicles near Kaimara Check post and prevent them from carrying liquor and plastic waste to the hilly ranges.