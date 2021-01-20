Chennapura residents request land for last rites of the deceased

Villagers of Chennapura in Kodlipet hobli limits have requested the revenue officials to provide land in the village for the last rites of the deceased.

Labourer Mani (48), had passed away due to a heart attack in the village on Tuesday. But, there was no land to perform the last rites. Even though villagers informed the officials, the latter did not respond.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike workers, who came to the spot, contacted the tahsildar and conveyed the problem.

Later, Kodlipet revenue inspector Manu Kumar, village accountant Chaitra, village assistant Mahesh and staff carried out the spot inspection and identified land for the last rites.

But, as the land was encroached upon, the Vedike activists requested the revenue officials to be present during the last rites. Accordingly, village assistant Mahesh was present on the occasion.

However, when the villagers, with the help of activists, tried to make way for the burial ground by clearing the road with an excavator, the people who have encroached the land posed objection to the last rites.

Finally, the last rites of the deceased were performed, after convincing the encroachers.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike taluk unit president Francis D’Souza, hobli unit president Anand, Chennapura village unit president Uday and vice president Louis, requested the officials to provide land for the last rites of villagers and to assure them with peace at least after death.

Villagers Pravin, Suresh, Chandru, Shafi, Shivappa, Swamy, Teertha, Krishna, Dharmanna, Akhil, Abbas, Yogesh and others were present.