Chikkamagaluru is corona-free district

  Jun 06 2020
With the discharge of two more Covid-19 infected persons from the designated hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, Chikkamagaluru district has no positive cases right now. 

The district had registered 16 positive cases with the influx of stranded people from Maharashtra and Delhi. The district had not recorded any positive cases till May 22 and had remained a green zone till then.

On Saturday, P 2765, a 28-year-old man and P 2766, a 38-year-old man were discharged, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham. 

Initially, the district had registered 18 positive cases. The retest of the throat swabs had confirmed that two including a PHC doctor in Mudigere had tested positive by mistake.

The deputy commissioner said that though the district is Covid free precautions must be taken.  

It may be recalled that nine Covid infected persons had recovered and were discharged from hospital in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. The health officials visited their houses and offered flowers to instil confidence in them. The health officials had asked them to remain quarantined at home for seven days and consume nutritious food. They were also asked not to venture out of the house and maintain social distance. 

