Chikkamagaluru police book 470 COTPA cases

The district tobacco control cell has booked 470 cases under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) from April till date and collected a fine of Rs 67,300, said Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham.

Speaking at a coordination committee meeting on Monday, he said the

sale of tobacco products in and around the schools and colleges has been banned. If anyone is found selling tobacco products to below 18-year-olds, then licenses of such shops can be suspended.

The urban local bodies and gram panchayats should issue trade licenses only after confirming adherence to the conditions in COTPA.

He said there is a need to create awareness among students on the ill effects of tobacco products. To come out of tobacco addiction, one needs to get treated at the Tobacco Cessation Centre.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, DHO Dr Prabhu and others were present.