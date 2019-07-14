Choked roads trouble motorists in Chikkamagaluru

The traffic congestion on main roads situated in the heart of Chikkamagaluru town is inconveniencing the citizens.

The increase in the density of vehicles, haphazard parking of vehicles on the road, lack of pedestrian path and lack of basic facilities are added woes to the traffic congestion.

Increased traffic density on Indira Gandhi Road, M G Road, Mallandooru Road, Rathnagiri Road, Market Road, Ramanahalli Road and Basavanahalli Main Road has become a headache for the citizens as well as vehicle users.

A large number of tourists visit the district during weekends. Accidents have become common on these roads in the recent past. With lorries, luggage autos and goods vehicles parked near a circle at Kathrimaramma Temple, pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road.

The density of vehicles is on the rise on Hanumanthappa Circle, Basavanahalli Main Road, near Taluk office, Shankara Mutt and K R S Hospital. The vehicles move slowly near Sringar Circle owing to a bus stop, auto stand and a petrol bunk.

The density of vehicles has also increased in KSRTC bus stand and Togarihankal Circle. There are no dividers on these roads and vehicles enter suddenly from the adjacent roads.

Munawar, a vegetable vendor on Market Road, said, “The density of vehicles is high on Shandy market day (Wednesday). The pedestrians find it difficult to even enter the road.”

U S Prakash, a photographer from Shetrubeedi in Basavanagudi Circle said, “Pushcarts are parked beside the road near Basavanagudi Circle. The vegetable shop owners keep the crates adjacent to the road on Shetru beedi, which in turn inconveniences the movement of pedestrians.”

The public says that the boards on one-way traffic, speed limit and a ban on movement of heavy vehicles are not mounted properly.

In addition, one-way traffic is not strictly followed on M G Road, Prabhubeedi and Bar Lane and other roads. Even the zebra crossing, reflectors and dividers are not laid properly.

Superintendent of Police Harish Pande said, “The police have written to the deputy commissioner and highway authorities to lay steel dividers on I G Road and M G Road.”

“Parking of four wheelers within a 100-metre radius of Sringar, NMC, Hanumanthappa and Togarihankal Circles is prohibited. Inter-department cooperation is essential to ease the traffic woes,” he added.