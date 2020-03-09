Citizenship Act: DCP Giri appears in magisterial inquiry on Mangaluru firing

DCP (law and order) Arunagnshu Giri appeared before magisterial inquiry in connection with police firing in Mangaluru on December 19.

The DCP had furnished 38 documents to G Jagadeesh, who is heading the magisterial inquiry.

The inquiry was held at AC’s court hall in Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Monday. The DCP also submitted written statements along with the documets to the magistrate.

In his statement, DCP said “I was on duty along with other police personnel on December 19. We were trying to control mob who were protesting without availing permission. They attacked the police with lethal weapons. As many as 78 police officers and personnel were injured in the incident. To control the situation, we had to resort to firing.”

DK district Khazi Takhwa Ahmmed Musliyar also appeared before the magistrate and gave his written statement connected to the incident.

It is learnt that Khazi in his statement had said Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) had organised a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act on December 19. As the police had denied permission, the protest was withdrawn. The public were also informed on the same. We do not have any connection with the riot of December 19.”

“After the incident a few have started hating me. Attempts are made to murder me. I have already submitted a complaint to the police in this regard,” said sources quoting Khazi.

Speaking to mediapersons after the magisterial inquiry, G Jagadeesh said “30 police officers and personnel had appeared before him on Monday. The hearing will be held on March 12 wherein City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha along with other police personnel will appear for hearing.”