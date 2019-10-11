‘Climate Conversation’ to fight against climate change

The postgraduate students of Ecosophical Aesthetics course, offered by Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences (GCPAS) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will organise ‘Climate Conversation’, to empower masses to fight against climate change, on Friday (6 pm).

The conversation planned near the administrative building is part of a bigger programme to create awareness on climate issues threatening the world. The students will also visit places beyond the campus and organise different activities to drive their point home the need to prevent climate change.

This is also being done in solidarity with ‘Fridays For Future’, a global students movement against climate change, they added. The students from GCPAS said the unique initiative on climate change was a form of solidarity with those fighting their own survival as well as Earth across the world.

Gandhiji’s ideal of Satyagraha is at the heart of this ‘Climate Conversation’ that the students of Gandhian Centre plan to hold.

Students will essentially initiate conversation with everyone regarding climate change, climate action and how each one of us can contribute in taking preventive action.

Climate strikes have been organised across the world.

Students are striking a ‘conversation’ in order to inform and educate individuals on day-to-day activities that can help in reducing carbon footprint and fighting climate change. The students want to empower the masses in a fight against changing climate and degrading environment. “The greed of a few has pushed this world on the verge of obliteration and its high time we start changing the status quo”, they said.

Gandhiji had famously said Earth has enough for everybody’s need but not everybody’s greed. The idea is to spread the message of living in harmony with nature. Friday will be the beginning and activities will continue in the days to come, the students said.