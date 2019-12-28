College principal killed in accident

Vernon B S D’Silva, principal of Alva’s College of Medical Laboratory Technology, Moodbidri, died on the spot after his car was hit by a speeding private bus at Parari near Vamanjoor on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, police sources said.

Eyewitnesses have told police that the driver of private bus, plying from Moodbidri to Mangaluru, lost control over the vehicle. The bus first collided with the car before falling into a roadside ditch. Due to the impact, the car was completely mangled and D’Silva, who was driving the car died on the sport, sources in the Vamanjoor police station said.

Nearly half-a-dozen passengers travelling in the bus also sustained injuries. But all the passengers opted to get themselves treated in the hospitals closer to their houses, the sources told DH.