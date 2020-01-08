'Complete devpt projects within stipulated period'

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised to hold talks with chief minister and sort out issues faced by the district.

Bommai, who is also the district in-charge minister, told media that he had instructed officials to complete ongoing developmental works within stipulated period. “The work on the desilting of vented dam, supplying water to Udupi town, should be taken up immediately.”

He said that an expected Rs 80 lakh to Rs 90 lakh worth sand would be available and the same would be auctioned through Mines and Geology department. The amount will be spent on desilting in other places, the minister said. Additional land is required for the completion of Varahi irrigation project.

Bommai promised to collect the details on defunct Brahmavar sugar factory and to look into the feasibility of reopening the factory.

He also promised to hold meeting with Forest and Environment, Mines and Geology ministers on sand mining in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and non-CRZ areas.

“An amount of Rs 10 crore was released for the development of Koraga community. Construction works worth Rs 6.36 cr were approved. As many as 16 projects will be completed by January end and another nine by April end,” he said.

Bommai said the Congress’ ‘Go Back Amit Shah’ protest was anti-Constitution.

The home minister instructed the new Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan to arrest the kingpins behind the drug racket.

Bommai said Rs 1.39 lakh farmers had registered under Krishi Samman scheme. Measures have been taken to fill the vacant post of doctors in the government hospitals, he added.

As many as 3,000 ration cards were pending for disposal. These cards will be disposed of by February end, he promised.

The minister said that Rs 20 crore was released for the flood-related relief works. As many as 1,191 farmers are registered under compensation packages. The flood relief packages will be distributed at the earliest, he added.