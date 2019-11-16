'Complete work on drains, retaining wall by May-end'

The work taken up by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board in Madikeri town should be completed by May end, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Chairing a meeting to review the work on roads, drains, retaining walls in the CMC jurisdiction at the council hall of the CMC on Saturday, she said the work should be accelerated. The road works that were approved as per the action plan should be started within a week.

“If the works taken up by Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board are not completed by May end, then the contractor will be blacklisted,” she warned.

The details on the pending action plan should be submitted to the district administration by Monday. The third phase of the work under Nagarothana project should be taken up, she added.

As the work on a retaining wall near Old Bus Stand in Madikeri is incomplete, she sought details for the delay in the work in spite of releasing of Rs 6.46 crore.

CMC Commissioner Ramesh said, “Owing to heavy rainfall, there was a problem in the disposal of garbage at Stone Hill in Madikeri.”

Urban Development Project Department assistant executive engineer Hemanth Kumar, assistant engineers Vanitha and Nagaraju explained on the works pertaining to roads, drains, retaining wall, commercial complex and water tank.