Cong stages protest against price hike

The district unit of Congress staged a protest against the rise in the prices of essential commodities in front of the Martyrs Memorial in Ajjarkadu in Udupi.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Manjunath Bhandari said that the BJP is doing everything possible to mislead people by emotionally involving them in communal issues in order to divert the attention away from inflation.

The BJP government failed to check the rise in the prices of essential commodities, he said.

The price of crude oil has not increased in the international market. A barrel of crude oil cost Rs 108 in 2011 and now it costs Rs 110. However, the excise duty on fuel has not been reduced, he added.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary accused the government of being mired in corruption.

The BJP has resorted to communal issues as the elections are approaching. It's all a political ploy, he said.

All of the issues created by the BJP for political gain will be resolved by Congress. To entice voters, the BJP employs the weapon of lies, he added.

He claimed that the BJP had previously misled voters seeking sympathy in the deaths of Paramesh Mesta, Ratna Kotaria and Akshatha Devadiga.

Youth Congress members staged a protest rally from Mallikatte Market to Bendoorwell Circle in Mangaluru.