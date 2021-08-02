Congress accuses BJP of politicising soldier issue

The BJP has been trying to reap political benefit out of the road accident case related to a soldier near Boyikeri, eyeing the upcoming Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections, alleged District Congress Committee Working President Dharmaja Uttappa.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, he said that Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan has not spoken a word on the incident. He has been asking his followers to create a ruckus on the incident, he said and asked where was MP Pratap Simha when the people of the district were facing elephant and tiger attacks.

The MP has visited the house of the soldier to politicise the issue, he added.

Stating that there was no motive behind the accident at Boyikeri, Dharmaja Uttappa said that both the parties have clarified that it was an accident when we spoke to them.

But, the VHP, BJP and Sangh Pariwar leaders have politicised the issue for their selfish motives. Our objective is to solve the issue amicably, he said.

“The BJP and Sangh Pariwar has been spoiling the health of society. It is unfortunate that the entire incident is given a communal colour, by the BJP,” he said.

The accused had no reason to rob money and gold jewels, he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah said that she will file a defamation case against a Youtube channel that has written about her in an objectionable way.

Leader Munir Ahmed alleged that the BJP has mounted pressure on the superintendent of police in the case.

Thousands of people faced inconvenience during the protest held at General Thimayya Circle, for three hours, he added.

Senior leader T P Ramesh, Block Congress president Hamsa and others were present.

'Robin Devaiah is behind the controversy'

BJP district unit president Robin Devaiah is behind the controversy and he is trying to create unrest in the society. He also delivered a provocative speech during the day of protest. The district is known for communal harmony. But, the BJP does not want that, said Dharmaja Uttappa.