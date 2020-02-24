‘Congress responsible for riot in DK’

The Congress is directly responsible for the riot that took place in Dakshina Kannada recently, alleged Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel.

“It was they (Congress) who had brought miscreants from Kerala to Mangaluru, and were responsible for riot in the city.”

He was speaking during installation of office-bearers of BJP district unit at Town Hall in Mangaluru on Monday.

Kateel said the BJP workers should take a pledge to win Mangalore constituency in the next Assembly election.

“We do not require an MLA (referring to U T Khader) who has called for setting fire to district during anti-CAA protest and spoke ill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the floors of the Assembly. It was Congress which had provoked anti-national sloganeering. Student-activist Amulya Leona had taken part in an anti-CAA protest at Mudipu recently.”

Congress, which has a history of 135 years, has reached such a pathetic condition that it could not even become an opposition in the Parliament.

Of the BJP’s 37 organisational districts in the state, Kateel said office-bearers have already been elected to 35 districts.

As gram panchayat elections are nearing, the party workers should strive for the victory of BJP-supported candidates. It was power hunger, family politics and corruption that led to the collapse of the Congress in the country. The BJP leaders should be cautious while discharging their responsibility and should not develop ego, he added.

Stating that Congress had forgotten to raise slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ after the independence, Kateel said in the name of anti-CAA protest, the Congress was now raising slogans in favour of the nation and was holding national flag.

BJP Dakshina Kannada unit newly elected President Sudarshan Moodbidri said, “It is an unforgettable day in my life. I have several challenges as a party president and will discharge my duties with confidence.”

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that the BJP-led state government would not tolerate any anti-national forces. All those who raise anti-national slogans and indulge in anti-national activities will be sent to jail.

“For us it is always nation first,’’ he said.

No prez for Congress!

Mocking at the condition of Congress, Kateel said that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had no president for the last six months. After the byelection debacle, KPCC president had tendered resignation. Even after six months, All India Congress Commitee (AICC) could not elect a chief, he added.

“Even AICC also has an In-charge President Sonia Gandhi. How will those who could not run a party run the country?” he asked.