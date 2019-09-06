Congress stages protest against Senthil’s resignation

Congress leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday and opposed the resignation of Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil.

Citing the reason stated in the letter by Senthil, MLC Ivan D’Souza demanded a probe into the issue.

The protesters raised slogans against the state and the Union governments.

District Congress Committee (DCC) President Harish Kumar and others took part in the protest.

District unit president of Yuva Janata Dal Akshit Suvarna, in a press release, has said that the sudden resignation of the DC from Indian Administrative Service holds a mirror to the present situation in the country.

Suvarna said, “Dejected over the administration of the country after Modi came to power, IAS and IPS officers are tendering resignation to their

posts.”

In his resignation letter, Senthil has said: “It is unethical for me to continue as a civil servant in the government when the fundamental building blocks of our diverse democracy are being compromised in an unprecedented manner.” This clearly shows how senior officers are treated in the country, he claimed.

He alleged the Modi government is trying to have its way through threatening tactics. It is a tragedy that the nation cannot have the services of able officers like Sasikanth Senthil. The people of the district will not forget the works carried out by Senthil, he said in the press release.

In a press release, SDPI state president Ilyas Thumbe said the resignation of DC Sasikanth Senthil has proved that the democracy is in danger in the country.

“As a part of controlling the opposition parties, the Modi-led government is trying to control a few departments and officers. It is a threat to democracy,” he has charged.

He has stressed on the need to fight against dictatorship attitude and fascist forces.