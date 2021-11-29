Constitution Day celebrated at COPS

Coorg Public School (COPS) celebrated Constitution Day at the school recently, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.
A special morning assembly was conducted to cherish the glory of our country and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the spirit of the Constitution.
As a part of the celebrations, the school planned innovative activities to highlight and reiterate the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, stated a release.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Where's the smile? Internet faults Sabyasachi again
Suniel Shetty was emotional when he saw 'Tadap': Ahan
Are new Covid-19 variants linked to low vaccination?
In Pics | Artists with most Grammy nominations
'Vaccine' is Merriam-Webster's 2021 word of the year
Omicron cases inch up as the world rushes to learn more
Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access