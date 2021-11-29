Constitution Day celebrated at COPS

Constitution Day celebrated at COPS

DHNS
Madikeri,
  Nov 29 2021
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 19:21 ist

Coorg Public School (COPS) celebrated Constitution Day at the school recently, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

A special morning assembly was conducted to cherish the glory of our country and reaffirm our commitment to upholding the spirit of the Constitution.

As a part of the celebrations, the school planned innovative activities to highlight and reiterate the values and principles enshrined in the Constitution, stated a release.

Constitution Day
celebrated
Coorg Public School (COPS)
Constitution of India
Kodagu

