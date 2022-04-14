Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar is model to the world: Minister

The Constitution drafted by Dr B R Ambedkar is a model to the world, District In-charge Minister V Sunil Kumar said on Thursday.

“The Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar has further strengthened the country’s democracy. In the past 75 years, no country can boast of having such a good Constitution as ours,” Sunil stressed after inaugurating Bharat Ratna awardee Dr B R Ambedkar’s 131 birth anniversary celebrations organised at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in Urva Store in Mangaluru.

The minister said the Centre is developing the native village of Dr Ambedkar as a pilgrimage centre.

The place where Dr Ambedkar stayed in order to pursue higher studies will be purchased and will be utilised to help Indian students staying in London to complete higher studies, he said.

“The house where he stayed while serving as a minister in New Delhi will be converted into a museum and a memorial will be erected in Nagpur where he embraced Buddhism. The place where he had lived upto his last breath will be upgraded into a tourist place,” the minister said and added that allocation for SC/ST welfare schemes had been enhanced in the budget.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel urged society to implement the principles of Dr Ambedkar who envisaged equality for all.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said students facing many difficulties in life should read about the life of Dr Ambedkar.

“Dr Ambedkar is a beacon of hope and we must walk the path shown by him,” he added.

Mangaluru MLA D Vedavyas Kamath presided over the programme.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

Shivakumara Magadha from Fisheries University was the resource person.

MLA Dr Y Bharat Shetty, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty, Karnataka State Fisheries Development Corporation (KSFDC) Chairman Nithin Kumar, DK Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Kumar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, among others, were also present.

Earlier, guests symbolically paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar, by offering flowers to his portrait.