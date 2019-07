A head constable, who was arrested on the charges of aiding illegal cattle transport and was released on bail, attempted to commit suicide on Tuesday.

Santhosh Shetty attempted to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills inside a car at Adi Udupi. After consuming pills, he had sent a message to SP. The police personnel who rushed to the spot, admitted him to KMC hospital.

He was working in coastal security police station and was arrested for helping cattle traffickers.