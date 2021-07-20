Cops nab car driver who obstructed movement of ambulance

The social media was flooded with messages thanking Mangaluru police for arresting a car driver who obstructed smooth movement of an ambulance on Tuesday.

A video of Maruti Ertiga car (KA 19 MJ 8924) driving recklessly and obstructing the movement of an ambulance from Kanachur hospital between Thokkatu and Mahaveer (pumpwell) circle on NH 66 had gone viral on social media. No sooner the video went viral, South Traffic police swung into action and arrested the car driver Charan (31) from Kumpala bypass road.

A case was registered against Charan under section 279 of IPC and 194 (E) of Motor Vehicles Act.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Tuesday that two cases, reckless driving and obstructing movement of an ambulance, were registered against Charan. If found guilty, Charan, who works in an animation industry, will be sentenced to six months of imprisonment, Kumar added.

The commissioner appealed to public to show concern towards patients travelling in an ambulance and to give passage to the vehicle. The twitterati demanded permanent cancellation of driving licence of drivers like Charan, who obstruct the movement of ambulances.