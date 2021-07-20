Cops nab driver who obstructed movement of ambulance

Cops nab car driver who obstructed movement of ambulance

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Jul 20 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 03:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The social media was flooded with messages thanking Mangaluru police for arresting a car driver who obstructed smooth movement of an ambulance on Tuesday.

A video of Maruti Ertiga car (KA 19 MJ 8924) driving recklessly and obstructing the movement of an ambulance from Kanachur hospital between Thokkatu and Mahaveer (pumpwell) circle on NH 66 had gone viral on social media. No sooner the video went viral, South Traffic police swung into action and arrested the car driver Charan (31) from Kumpala bypass road.

A case was registered against Charan under section 279 of IPC and 194 (E) of Motor Vehicles Act.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told media persons on Tuesday that two cases, reckless driving and obstructing movement of an ambulance, were registered against Charan. If found guilty, Charan, who works in an animation industry, will be sentenced to six months of imprisonment, Kumar added.

The commissioner appealed to public to show concern towards patients travelling in an ambulance and to give passage to the vehicle. The twitterati demanded permanent cancellation of driving licence of drivers like Charan, who obstruct the movement of ambulances.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
ambulance
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

The invisible hand behind the Tokyo Olympics

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

Fully vaccinated pilgrims take the holy Hajj pilgrimage

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

'No sign of Pfizer, Moderna Covid jabs in breast milk'

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

China's Qingdao suffers worst algae infestation

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

 