Coronavirus: Case against shop owner in Mangaluru for violating social distance norms

The Bantwal town police have registered a case against a shop owner and others for not maintaining the norm of social distancing in the wake of COVID-19 and obstructing government officials from discharging their duty.

The officials' team, including the environment engineer of Bantwal Town Municipality, his driver and police from Bantwal Town police station, noticed that people had gathered in front of a shop at Barekadu violating the social distancing norm.

Shop owner Rafeeq ignored the warning by officials and failed to adhere to the lockdown guidelines. Meanwhile, one of those who had gathered in front of the shop threatened the car driver of the Town Municipality.

A case has been registered against Rafeeq, Haneef, Badru, Haris, Imthiyaz, Khader and Rehmath under IPC Sections 143 (unlawful assembly),147 (rioting), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation ).

