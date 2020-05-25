Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Four flights scheduled to fly from Mangaluru today cancelled

Four flights from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) scheduled to depart for Mumbai and Chennai on Monday have been cancelled. Out of six flights scheduled, four have been cancelled.

Flights SG353 and 6E5328 to Mumbai have been cancelled, along with flight 6E7139 to Chennai and flight SG1027 to Bengaluru. All these flights were supposed to depart on Monday morning.

Only two flights are scheduled to depart to Bengaluru later in the evening from Mangaluru. The IndiGo flight 6E0388 is scheduled to depart at 7.35 pm while SpiceJet SG 3744 is scheduled for departure to Bengaluru at 9.50 pm.

The international flights to MIA had remained suspended after March 22 and domestic flights had remained suspended after March 25, after the lockdown was implemented to contain COVID-19.

Amid the lockdown, an Air ambulance had ferried a patient from Coimbatore to the airport. Under Vande Bharat Mission, since May 12 three flights had arrived from Gulf countries.