Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘Quarantine taught me lessons of life’

Quarantine is not a punishment but a precautionary step. It provides strength for a new life, said Qasim Ahmmed of Falnir, who completed his quarantine period.

“Initially, the quarantine period left me annoyed. Over a period of time, it taught me lessons of life. After I returned from Dubai, I was asked to remain in quarantine. With a busy schedule, I felt caged, initially. But I decided to make the best use of the period. I decided to engage myself in exercise and reading,” he said recollecting the initial days of quarantine.

“For the first time in my life, I did not keep delaying my lunch or dinner. I had nutritious food, including fish and chicken. I started exercising to maintain good health. The notions about life changed. I also felt like helping society. Through WhatsApp and video call, I formed a team other youth and motivated them to help the poor. I extended a helping hand through my mobile phone and was working like a control room,’’ he said with a smile on the face.

Officials cared

In fact, officials from health, police and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) used to call at least four to five times in a day to make an enquiry about my life. "I was strong enough to face the situation."

"But I still feel that awareness is lacking in the society. People are still scared of coronavirus. The officials from administration should instil hope, only then quarantine will be a blessing from God,’’ he stressed.