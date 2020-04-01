Coronavirus: NITK develops hand sanitizer, distributes it for free

A team of scientists have developed personal hand sanitizers to help citizens tide over the crisis of acute shortage of sanitisers.

Dr Arun Isloor, professor and Head of Department of Chemistry NITK, Surathkal along with PhD scholars Syed Ibrahim and Harsha developed personal hand sanitizers. These hand sanitizers are being distributed free of cost by NITK as part of its community and social service activities.

A first batch was released by NITK Director Prof Uma Maheshwar Rao and Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 Principal Neeraja Rao. As many as 390 bottles (each about 70 ml) were distributed to Security personnel of NITK, Surathkal police station, staff of State Bank of India in NITK premises and dispensary at NITK premises.

In the second phase, sanitizers will be distributed to media personnel, police commissioner office, petrol bunks along the NH 66. Dr Isloor elaborating on their sanitizers said the composition is in adherence to the World Health Organization's standards. With the available raw material, Dr Isloor is confident of making around 1000 bottles.

“If I get the raw materials, then sanitizers can be prepared and supplied to all health workers in the district working round the clock to fight against COVID-19,” he said