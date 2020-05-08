Coronavirus: People arriving in Kodagu to be quarantined

The district administration of Kodagu will quarantine the people coming to Kodagu from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Schools, residential schools and hostels are identified for this purpose. Tahsildars, executive officers of Taluk Panchayats and commissioners of City Municipal Councils have been issued directions in this regard. The quarantine procedures will be in adherence to the new guidelines issued by the state government, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Entry into the district will be facilitated through Koppa and Sampaje check posts only. District level officers have been deployed as nodal officers in the hobli level.