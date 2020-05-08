Coronavirus: People arriving in Kodagu to be quarantine

Coronavirus: People arriving in Kodagu to be quarantined

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 08 2020, 22:45 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 01:23 ist

The district administration of Kodagu will quarantine the people coming to Kodagu from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

Schools, residential schools and hostels are identified for this purpose. Tahsildars, executive officers of Taluk Panchayats and commissioners of City Municipal Councils have been issued directions in this regard. The quarantine procedures will be in adherence to the new guidelines issued by the state government, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Entry into the district will be facilitated through Koppa and Sampaje check posts only. District level officers have been deployed as nodal officers in the hobli level.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madikeri
Kodagu
quarantine
district administration
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy

What's Brewing

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Coronavirus crisis may end locally than globally'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Donald Trump to be tested for coronavirus daily

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

Coronavirus: India to take on offshore currency markets

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

'More youth fearing income losses due to COVID-19'

 