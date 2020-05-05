Coronavirus positive: DK’s tally reaches 25

A 51-year-old man tested positive for Covid 19. He is the contact of Patient 536 (Boloor), Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Tuesday.

The man is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat coronavirus positive patients.

The district had recorded 25 positive cases and 12 patients had been discharged so far.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded three deaths to the pandemic and all three hail from Kasba in Bantwal. Presently, 10 patients are being treated in Wenlock Hospital.

The district administration has already declared Boloor as containment zone after P 536 tested positive.

Denotified

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada district administration denotified containment zones including Sampya in Puttur and Thumbe in Bantwal.

The zones were notified after residents from the area tested positive for coronavirus. All the primary and secondary contacts of the patients had completed home quarantine period, said Sindhu B Rupesh.

Presently, the district has six containment zones - Shakthinagara, Boloor, First Neuro Hospital in Mangaluru city, Uppinangady in Puttur, Kasaba and Narikombu in Bantwal taluk.

Meeting

Close on the heels of the Centre facilitating the return of Indians stranded in foreign countries, the district administration held a meeting with lodging owners in Mangaluru, as a part of the preparations to quarantine all people returning to Mangaluru from foreign countries.

They will arrive via Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports, Probationary IAS officer Rahul Shinde said.

The throat swab samples of all those who arrive from foreign countries will be tested and, they will be quarantined for observation. Several lodges in Mangaluru had been identified for quarantining those returning from foreign countries, he said.

"Those who return will have to bear their own expenses," he added.