Couple ends life in Harangi reservoir

A couple committed suicide by jumping into the backwaters of Harangi reservoir on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Sachin (24) of Kothegala in Hunsur and Sindhu (19) of Yamagumba village.

The duo had been to Harangi reservoir from Hunsur in the morning. After spending time in the garden, they left for forest situated on the left side of the reservoir and ended their lives.

The duo were known to each other since their college days and were having affair. Unfortunately, Sindhu was engaged to a youth from Periyapattana and the marriage was scheduled to be held on Sunday. Dejected over the development, the duo had decided to end their lives. Kushalnagar Rural Police registered case.