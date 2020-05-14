COVID-19: Barber shops likely to open from May 18

Barbershops in the district are likely to open from May 18, District Barbers' Association president Bhaskar Bhandary said on Thursday.

The association (Udupi Zilla Savitha Samaja) office-bearers have been assured by Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha that they will be allowed to operate if hygiene practices are in place.

To reduce the risk of spreading the virus, air conditioning needs to be switched off in the barbershops, DC told the association's delegation.

For the past 53 days, the barbers across the district are confined in their homes. Philanthropist G Shankar provided 2,000 food and grocery kits to the families of the barbers in the district.

The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to barbers in the state and the amount is expected to be credited to the account of beneficiaries at the earliest, the association leaders said.