Covid-19 cases breach 25,000 mark in Dakshina Kannada

A record 447 people tested positive to Covid-19 on Wednesday and as many as seven people lost their battle against coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada.

With the new confirmed cases, the district’s total tally of Covid-19 cases stood at 25,276.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, seven more fatalities had been recorded in the district. With this, the total deaths have increased to 588.

The district has 4,688 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals, Covid care centres and in home isolation.

As many as 1,214 persons recovered and were discharged from hospital on Wednesday. The total discharges in the district are 20,000.

Dr Rajendra said wearing mask is mandatory in public places. The ULBs, Gram Panchayats and police had been asked to slap fines on those who violate the guidelines of the government.

A total of 5,384 mask violation cases had been registered in the district and a sum of Rs 6,67,185 was collected from the violators.