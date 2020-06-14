Covid-19 claims eighth victim in DK

A 26-year-old youth from Maharashtra who died of chronic kidney disease had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. With this death, the Covid death toll increased to eight.

The 26-year-old youth who had arrived from Maharashtra had died in a private hospital on June 11. The youth had died soon after admission to hospital. His throat swab sample tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The youth was aware of his chronic kidney ailment and thus had come down to Mangaluru in order to avail Ayurveda treatment on May 28. He had completed his institutional quarantine as a special case and was sent to 14-day home quarantine on June 10.

The youth however ignored the advice of doctors to take allopathy treatment and continued taking Ayurveda medicines during the home quarantine. He was admitted to a private hospital after he began vomiting blood on June 11. Thus, five fresh cases including the dead youth had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Two of three patients who had arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 10 and tested positive for Covid-19 are pregnant women. Another patient who was the primary contact of an infected patient, P 4526, also had tested positive for Covid-19. All the patients were shifted to the Covid designated Wenlock hospital on Sunday.

Three among 122 Covid positive patients were shifted to ICU. A 50-year-old man, 52-year-old man and 70-year-old man suffering from co-morbidities were shifted to ICU after they did not respond to treatment. The 70-year-old man was suffering from Pneumonia, said Sindhu B Rupesh.

6 airline staff discharged

Seven patients including six staff of an airlines firm were discharged on Sunday. The six staff of an airline company, P 5067 (36 M), P 5069 (37 M), P 5070 (31 M), P 5071 (35 F), P 5073 (33 M) and P 5085 (24 M), had tested positive for Covid-19 after flying an aircraft from Dubai to Kerala on June 3.

A patient from Turkey (P 5072, 24 M), who had reached Mangaluru on June 2 had tested positive on June 5. The patient from Turkey was also discharged on Sunday. So far 153 patients have been discharged and 266 patients are being treated in the Covid hospital.