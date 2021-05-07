Covid-19 crisis: Panic buying in Dakshina Kannada ahead of weekend curfew

With the district administration announcing a weekend curfew and reducing the timings to purchase essential commodities to three hours in the morning, there was a mad rush at the shops.

Panic buying was witnessed across the city, and even in rural areas, as several people lined up outside grocery stores and vegetable markets ahead of the weekend curfew, which comes into force from 9 pm on Friday.

On Friday morning, several leading markets in Mangaluru city witnessed a sizeable crowd that lined up to buy vegetables, groceries and other essential items, larger than those seen ahead of the weekend lockdown. “People are saying there might be an extended lockdown in the coming week. So, I am here to buy vegetables and fruits,” said a customer, waiting outside a shop at Mallikatte market.

“If we fail to stock up today, we will not get anything for the next two days,” said Revathi, who was waiting outside a shop.

Even medical shops witnessed brisk sales. “We witnessed a similar shopping spree during the first wave of the pandemic,” said a shopkeeper.

However, in a worrisome trend, people crowding outside shops and markets failed to follow Covid-19 protocols.

By 9 am, majority of the shops in Mangaluru City downed its shutters while a few shops that were open were asked to close down by officials. In rural areas like Kumpala and Deralakatte, there was a huge crowd outside the shops even after 9 am.

“With three hours’ time, what can we sell? I have to take back all the unsold vegetables,” Manoj, a street vendor, told DH.