Covid-19 likely to subside by December: Dr Kakkilaya

Well-known physician Dr Srinivas Kakkilaya said on Friday that the spread of Covid-19 is likely to subside in India by December according to several studies at the international level and there are possibilities of 40% of the people in the country getting infected by then.

The intensity of the spread of Covid-19 in Mumbai, New Delhi and other major cities has come down. In other cities and towns, it will come down in the next four months, he said at a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at DH-PV editorial office.

It is necessary to face the Covid-19 infection with utmost precaution and change in lifestyle. The infected, those treating the infected and those in close contact with the infected can prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing masks. Covid infections spreading from items touched by the infected is far from the truth, he clarified.

‘No proven vaccine yet’

Dr Kakkilaya said a few vaccines have entered the market. However, there is no proof that a particular medicine will help treating Covid-19. So far, no medicine has been developed which can get rid of the disease, he said.

He said 99% of the infected do not require any treatment. “Those suffering from diabetes, kidney, liver ailment, cardiac problem, and cancer are at risk,” he said.

If they are treated immediately, they will recover from Covid-19 infection. It is only four to five persons in 10 lakh infected who died of Covid without having any comorbid conditions, he said.

He warned that ‘Kashaya’ and homemade concoctions are not a solution to prevent Covid infection. Continuous drinking of Kashaya may cause health complications like acidity. The alkaloid in medicinal plants may cause harm to the body. It is a wrong decision to close down medical colleges citing Covid-19, Dr Kakkilaya said.

The students are denied an opportunity to get practical knowledge and expertise in checking the spread of infection, Dr Kakkilaya felt.

The medical colleges and hospitals should not have been shut. Promoted students may face problem in higher education or during employment, he said.

He said the government should take a decision on reopening schools and colleges based on scientific studies.

Sweden model

Dr Kakkilaya said Sweden is tackling Covid-19 infection without a lockdown. In Sweden, the vulnerable, children, and senior citizens have been kept separately.

All the activities are carried out normally. The fresh cases in Sweden have come down drastically, he said.