‘Craze for Jawa, Yezdi bikes continues even today’

As many as 100 motorcycle enthusiasts rode the old Jawa and Yezdi bikes as a part of the rally organised on account of International Jawa Day on Sunday.

The Mangaluru Jawa Yezdi Motor Cycle Club had organised the rally at Panambur beach which culminated at Chitrapura beach.

A similar event was held in Udupi on July 13. “More than the passion for riding Jawa, we use the occasion to create awareness about safe motorcycle driving,” said Shawn Fernandes, the rider of 1983 Yezdi Classic model.

As many as 100 riders including 60 from Mangaluru, 14 from Bengaluru, 18 from Udupi, two from Mysuru, and a lone woman bike rider from Madikeri were part of the rally.

Some of the models of Jawa and Yezdi motorycles featured in the ride are Jawa 250, Yezdi 250, Yezdi 250 classic, Yezdi Roadking, Yezdi Monarch, Yezdi 175 Deluxe and latest Galactic Green model.

Shawn said, “The craze for Yezdi and Jawa continues even to this day. The new models are available in the market. The owners of old models have kept their models in tact. It is difficult to get spare parts of the old models.”

Firoz and team who own Jawa and Yezdi have travelled different parts of the country using these bikes.