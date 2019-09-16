Criminal case booked for creating fake land records

The rural police have filed criminal cases against six people, including a former revenue inspector and a surveyor, for creating fake land records and illegally transferring the land into another’s name.

The land, bearing Survey No 271/1, belonging to Sannuvanda C Mandappa, was allegedly transferred to Appacchu, Thimmaiah, Ayyappa and Nanaiah, by creating fake documents.

Mandappa submitted a complaint to the Principal Muncif Court in this matter. Following the same, the judge ordered the police to conduct an inquiry and file a criminal case against the accused.

Accordingly, criminal cases have been registered against the four people who got the land transferred in their names and also against Virajpet Taluk Office former revenue inspector Shivappa and surveyor Kendagannappa for helping to create fake documents.

The incident took place during a period between July 16, 2018 and September 4, 2019, stated the complaint.